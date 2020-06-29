Typical late June and early July weather is expected for much of the work week as Acadiana stays mostly quiet. Each day will see highs in the lower 90s, with lows each night in the upper 70s. The steamy conditions will push heat index values above 100° during the hottest part of the day. Over the next four days, only a few showers/storms are possible, mainly during the afternoon hours. Unfortunately, our 4th of July Weekend looks stormy with scattered rain becoming more likely.
Typical Summer Weather this Week but the 4th is Looking Stormy
