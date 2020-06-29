Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Typical Summer Weather this Week but the 4th is Looking Stormy

Local
Posted: / Updated:

Typical late June and early July weather is expected for much of the work week as Acadiana stays mostly quiet. Each day will see highs in the lower 90s, with lows each night in the upper 70s. The steamy conditions will push heat index values above 100° during the hottest part of the day. Over the next four days, only a few showers/storms are possible, mainly during the afternoon hours. Unfortunately, our 4th of July Weekend looks stormy with scattered rain becoming more likely.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

82°F Clear Feels like 90°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 77F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
77°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 77F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

81°F Clear Feels like 89°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 77F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
77°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 77F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

80°F Clear Feels like 85°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 76F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
76°F Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 76F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

81°F Clear Feels like 87°
Wind
3 mph SSE
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 77F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
77°F Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 77F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

81°F Clear Feels like 89°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low 76F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
76°F A few clouds from time to time. Low 76F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Download the KLFY app

The KLFY Weather App is the most advanced weather app you can have on your phone.

It will alert you to severe weather where ever you are in the world. With it’s GEO Targeting tools, it will give you the latest hour by hour forecasts and 10 days forecasts for where you are at the moment.

If you have an Android phone, you can download it at the Google store by clicking here.

If you have an Apple phone, can you download it at the Apple Store by clicking here.

Sidebar