Typical Summer Heat and Humidity this Weekend with Low Rain Chances

High pressure will lead to hot and steamy weather this weekend as rain chances drop to 20% for each day.





A few showers are already fading away late this Friday afternoon and that trend should continue for the evening hours. Very warm and humid weather is expected tonight as temperatures only fall into the upper 70s before rebounding into the 90s tomorrow afternoon. A 93° high temperature will push the heat index back into the triple digits for much of Acadiana.





A high-pressure system building in across the country will bring rain chances down for Acadiana this weekend. A few pop-up showers and storms are possible during the afternoon hours but most models show no rain in the area on Saturday with very little activity on Sunday. This weather pattern is more in-line with late July.