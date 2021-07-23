Typical Summer Heat and Humidity this Weekend with Low Rain Chances

High pressure will lead to hot and steamy weather this weekend as rain chances drop to 20% for each day.

A few showers are already fading away late this Friday afternoon and that trend should continue for the evening hours. Very warm and humid weather is expected tonight as temperatures only fall into the upper 70s before rebounding into the 90s tomorrow afternoon. A 93° high temperature will push the heat index back into the triple digits for much of Acadiana.

A high-pressure system building in across the country will bring rain chances down for Acadiana this weekend. A few pop-up showers and storms are possible during the afternoon hours but most models show no rain in the area on Saturday with very little activity on Sunday. This weather pattern is more in-line with late July.

Partly Cloudy

Abbeville

92°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 105°
Wind
5 mph SW
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
77°F Information not available.
Wind
6 mph WSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Partly Cloudy

Crowley

89°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 101°
Wind
5 mph SW
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
77°F Information not available.
Wind
5 mph WSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Fair

Opelousas

90°F Fair Feels like 103°
Wind
0 mph W
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
77°F Information not available.
Wind
4 mph WSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Sunny

Breaux Bridge

91°F Sunny Feels like 103°
Wind
5 mph W
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 76F. Winds light and variable.
76°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 76F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph WSW
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Sunny

New Iberia

89°F Sunny Feels like 100°
Wind
6 mph SW
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 77F. Winds light and variable.
77°F Clear to partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 77F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph WSW
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon

