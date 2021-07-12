Typical Mid-July Weather this Week with Lower Rain Chances

The weather in Acadiana this workweek looks to be more in line with mid-July as conditions will be hot and muggy with a low rain chance each afternoon.





Monday is off to a very warm and muggy start as most areas are seeing temperatures in the upper 70s along with a few areas of fog. Highs today will reach into the lower 90s with a heat index around 100° to 107°.

Showers and storms are trying to work into northern Acadiana this morning. Rain chances should increase to 40% for the entire area by the afternoon. A few storms could produce heavy rains and gusty winds today. You can expect more of the same weather tomorrow before rain chances decrease further for the latter half of the workweek.