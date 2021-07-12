Typical Mid-July Weather this Week with Lower Rain Chances

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The weather in Acadiana this workweek looks to be more in line with mid-July as conditions will be hot and muggy with a low rain chance each afternoon.

Monday is off to a very warm and muggy start as most areas are seeing temperatures in the upper 70s along with a few areas of fog. Highs today will reach into the lower 90s with a heat index around 100° to 107°.

Showers and storms are trying to work into northern Acadiana this morning. Rain chances should increase to 40% for the entire area by the afternoon. A few storms could produce heavy rains and gusty winds today. You can expect more of the same weather tomorrow before rain chances decrease further for the latter half of the workweek.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Fair

Abbeville

86°F Fair Feels like 95°
Wind
7 mph SW
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
76°F Information not available.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Thunderstorm

Crowley

76°F Thunderstorm Feels like 76°
Wind
6 mph W
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
76°F Information not available.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Rain

Opelousas

74°F Rain Feels like 74°
Wind
5 mph W
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
76°F Information not available.
Wind
4 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Breaux Bridge

78°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 84°
Wind
10 mph W
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 74F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
74°F A few clouds. Low 74F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
21%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

New Iberia

84°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 93°
Wind
8 mph WSW
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 76F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
76°F A few clouds. Low 76F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
17%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Local News

More Local

Download the KLFY app

The KLFY Weather App is the most advanced weather app you can have on your phone.

It will alert you to severe weather where ever you are in the world. With its GEO Targeting tools, it will give you the latest hour-by-hour forecasts and 10 days forecasts for where you are at the moment.

QR Code for Weather App
Open your phone’s camera and scan this QR Code to download the KFLY Weather App

Sidebar