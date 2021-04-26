Typical End of April Weather this Workweek

This is the last week of April and typical weather is expected for Acadiana as temperatures trend slightly above average.





Monday morning is comfortably cool in Acadiana as temperatures are in the mid to upper 50s. Also, areas of fog are developing for parts of the area. The fog could get dense with visibility falling below 1 mile.

A cool morning will be followed by a seasonably warm and comfortable afternoon. Highs today will be in the lower 80s as the humidity remains low. Skies are expected to stay partly cloudy throughout the day with no threat for rain.

Starting tomorrow, warmer and more humid weather is expected in Acadiana. High temps for several days will be in the mid 80s under mostly cloudy skies. A few showers are in the forecast Tuesday and Wednesday before rain chances increase Thursday night. The first weekend of May is looking very nice at this time.