Typical End of April Weather this Workweek

This is the last week of April and typical weather is expected for Acadiana as temperatures trend slightly above average.

Monday morning is comfortably cool in Acadiana as temperatures are in the mid to upper 50s. Also, areas of fog are developing for parts of the area. The fog could get dense with visibility falling below 1 mile.

A cool morning will be followed by a seasonably warm and comfortable afternoon. Highs today will be in the lower 80s as the humidity remains low. Skies are expected to stay partly cloudy throughout the day with no threat for rain.

Starting tomorrow, warmer and more humid weather is expected in Acadiana. High temps for several days will be in the mid 80s under mostly cloudy skies. A few showers are in the forecast Tuesday and Wednesday before rain chances increase Thursday night. The first weekend of May is looking very nice at this time.

Mostly Cloudy

Abbeville

62°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 62°
Wind
2 mph N
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
63°F Information not available.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Partly Cloudy

Crowley

60°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 60°
Wind
1 mph WNW
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
63°F Information not available.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Fog

Opelousas

58°F Fog Feels like 58°
Wind
0 mph W
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
63°F Information not available.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Fog

Breaux Bridge

57°F Fog Feels like 57°
Wind
1 mph NW
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
63°F Information not available.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Fog

New Iberia

60°F Fog Feels like 60°
Wind
3 mph NE
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
63°F Information not available.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon

