Two wanted in Morgan City on burglary charges

MORGAN CITY, La. (KLFY) – Morgan City Police need help in finding two suspects in a burglary investigation.

According to Morgan City Police, detectives began an investigation on Jan. 05 in regard to a burglary near Cypress Gardens. 4 suspects were identified as being involved. Fredrick Calloway and Channing Miller Jr. has already been arrested.

John Robert Hymel, 18 and Alyssa Jolie Landry, 21, are still wanted. Hymel and Landry have active arrest warrants for simple burglary, theft of a firearm, and theft-$5,000 to $25,000 that are being held by the Morgan City Police Department.

Anyone with information on the locations of Hymel and Landry are asked to contact the Morgan City Police Department at (985)380-4605.