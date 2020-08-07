Two Ville Platte residents arrested for cruelty, molestation of juvenile

VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) — A pair of Ville Platte residents were arrested after police responding to a domestic call found children living in unsanitary and unsafe conditions.

Amanda Whitman, 33, of Ville Platte, was charged with two counts of felony cruelty to juveniles and was booked into the Ville Platte City Jail on a $35,000 bond. Matthew Tyler Squires, 31, of Ville Platte, was charged with two counts of felony cruelty to juveniles and one count of molestation of a juvenile.

Police initially responded to a residence on East Beech St. for a disturbance over a cell phone. While they were there, they saw two juveniles who “were unclean and complained of bug bites, cuts and abrasions.” Whitman was detained at that time. Officers later found urine and feces on the flooring, bedding and furniture. There was no food in the residence, nor was there any means of cooking. Squires was detained. After further investigation both adults in the household were charged and Child Protective Services was contacted.

Ville Platte Police Chief Neal Lartigue stated that more charges are possible as the investigation continues. Anyone with information on this or any other illegal activity is asked to report this information to the Ville Platte Police Department at (337) 363-1313. Your call will remain anonymous.