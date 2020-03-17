Two Ville Platte men dead after a fatal boating incident in Pointe Coupee Parish

POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) enforcement agents are investigating a fatal boating incident in Pointe Coupee Parish that occurred on March 13.

The body of Larry J. Deville, 61, of Ville Platte, was recovered on March 13 around 2 p.m. The body of Larry L. Lefleur, 76, of Ville Platte, was recovered on March 15 around 12 p.m.

LDWF agents were notified about an abandoned 17-foot vessel in the vicinity of the Atchafalaya Port in Pointe Coupee Parish on March 13 around 11 a.m. LDWF agents immediately responded to the scene and conducted a search for Deville and Lefleur.

It is unknown at this time what caused the men to enter the water. LDWF will be the lead investigative agency for this fatal boating incident. Both men were found without wearing a personal flotation device.

The Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office, Chustz Services and the Southeast Louisiana Underwater Search and Recovery also participated in the search.