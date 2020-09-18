Two Vermilion Parish men arrested for possession of child pornography; AG reiterates demand to remove Netflix’s ‘Cuties’ film

BATON ROUGE, La. – Attorney General Jeff Landry’s Cyber Crime Unit arrested two Vermilion Parish men earlier this week for internet crimes against children.

The arrests resulted from joint investigations with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office, Abbeville Police Department, Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, and Homeland Security Investigations.

Joshua Griffith, 30, of Abbeville, was arrested on 10 counts of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13 (possession).

Cory Dupuis, 31, of Kaplan, was arrested on four counts of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13 (possession).

“Every time a child sexual abuse image or video is viewed, that child is re-victimized,” Landry said in a statement. “So my office and I will continue to do all we legally can to protect those children from further harm.”

Griffith and Dupuis were booked into the Vermilion Parish Jail.

Landry noted that the arrests occurred the same day Landry co-signed a letter to the CEO of Netflix calling to remove “Cuties” from its service “due to the great harm it causes to kids in Louisiana and beyond.”

As noted in a letter to Netflix, Landry said he believes the film “whets the appetites of those who wish to harm our children in the most unimaginable ways – criminals Landry’s Office spends countless hours finding, apprehending, and prosecuting.”

“By airing ‘Cuties’ on such a large platform – Netflix is effectively normalizing horrific crimes on our most vulnerable and further emboldening manufacturers, possessors, and distributors of child pornography. They should take it down immediately,” Landry said in a statement.