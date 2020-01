KAPLAN, La. (KLFY) — One motorist is dead and another is suffering from serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash in Vermilion Parish.

Louisiana State Police Tpr. Thomas Gossen confirmed the crash occurred on La. 14 near Kaplan. Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies are also assisting in the crash.

This is a developing story. More details will be posted as soon as they become available.