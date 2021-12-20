UPDATE: US-90 reopened after two-vehicle crash

UPDATE: 12/20/21, 6:25 p.m.: US-90 is now open again. The victim was transported to a local hospital with injuries and expected to recover.

ORIGINAL: 12/20/21, 5:47 p.m.: LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Lafayette Police Department is currently working a major traffic accident on US 90 and Southpark Rd.

According to Sgt. Robin Green with Lafayette Police, two vehicles were involved, a silver truck and a sanitation truck. There are possible injuries, but nothing has been confirmed.

US-90 will be closed on the southwest bound lanes until further notice.

More details as they become available.