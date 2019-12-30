Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Remarkable Women banner

Two teens die in single-vehicle car crash in Acadia Parish

Local
Posted: / Updated:

Officials with Louisiana State Police Troop I say 19-year-old Kylan Mier and 19-year-old Dante Lacomb, both of Morse, were killed in a single-vehicle car crash on I-10 in Acadia Parish on Sunday night.

Investigators say the crash happened as Mier was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Camaro westbound on I-10.

They believe he failed to properly negotiate the off-ramp curve at Exit 76 when his vehicle ran off the roadway and began to overturn, then struck the LA 91 bridge embankment before coming to rest. 

Officials say Mier was restrained at the time of the crash, but Lacomb, who was the front seat passenger, was not restrained.

Both men were pronounced dead at the scene by the Acadia Parish Coroner’s Office. Authorities say impairment is unknown but standard toxicology samples were obtained for analysis. They add, however, speed is believed to be the major factor in the crash.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
10 mph WNW
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
38°F Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Crowley

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
9 mph NW
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
38°F Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

52°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
8 mph NW
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
38°F Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
8 mph NNW
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
38°F Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
13 mph NW
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 40F. Winds light and variable.
38°F Clear skies. Low 40F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories