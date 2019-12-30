Two teens die in single-vehicle car crash in Acadia Parish

Officials with Louisiana State Police Troop I say 19-year-old Kylan Mier and 19-year-old Dante Lacomb, both of Morse, were killed in a single-vehicle car crash on I-10 in Acadia Parish on Sunday night.

Investigators say the crash happened as Mier was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Camaro westbound on I-10.

They believe he failed to properly negotiate the off-ramp curve at Exit 76 when his vehicle ran off the roadway and began to overturn, then struck the LA 91 bridge embankment before coming to rest.

Officials say Mier was restrained at the time of the crash, but Lacomb, who was the front seat passenger, was not restrained.

Both men were pronounced dead at the scene by the Acadia Parish Coroner’s Office. Authorities say impairment is unknown but standard toxicology samples were obtained for analysis. They add, however, speed is believed to be the major factor in the crash.