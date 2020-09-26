Two St. Martinville residents arrested in drugs, weapons sting

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Two were arrested in St. Martinville this morning after St. Martin Parish sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant on Catahoula Hwy.

Sheriff Becket Breaux said deputies located suspected marijuana, promethazine/codeine, crack cocaine, cocaine, MDMA, and a digital scale. They also located two firearms, items consistent with a clandestine laboratory, Six SNAP EBT Cards (that did not belong to either suspect), and a large amount of U.S. currency.

Codie J. James, 41, of St. Martinville was arrested and charged with:

Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule 1 (2 counts)

Manufacture: Distribution: PWITD-Schedule II Narcotics-(2 counts)

Clandestine Lab

Manufacture: Distribution-Schedule III Narcotics

Possession Firearm Committing/Attempt Crime (10 counts)

Criminal Conspiracy (6 counts)

Transactions Involving Proceeds From Drug Offenses

Schedule 1 Narcotics (All Other)

Unauthorized Use of Food Stamps (6 counts)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Jardell Olivier, 33, of St. Martinville was booked on the following charges:

Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule 1 (2 counts)

Manufacture: Distribution: PWITD-Schedule II Narcotics-(2 counts)

Clandestine Lab

Manufacture: Distribution-Schedule III Narcotics

Possession Firearm Committing/Attempt Crime (10 counts)

Criminal Conspiracy (6 counts)

Transactions Involving Proceeds From Drug Offenses

Schedule 1 Narcotics (All Other)

Unauthorized Use of Food Stamps (6 counts)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Possession of Firearm/Concealed By Convicted Felon (2 counts)

Both were booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Facility. No bond was set.

If you suspect illegal drug activity in your neighborhood, please report it via the St. Martin Parish Narcotics Tip Line at (337) 394-2626.