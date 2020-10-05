Two St. Landry Parish department administrators dismissed

Interim SLP President Jessie Bellard signs the necessary paperwork to send to office of Secretary of State

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (The Daily World) Two major administrative department positions were vacated this week by interim St. Landry Parish President Jessie Bellard, who says he intends to provide better efficiency in parish government services, especially for road maintenance.

Bellard, who was appointed president in August by the Parish Council said during a telephone interview with The Daily World that he has dismissed public works director Russell Schexnayder and parish airport director David Allen.

Neither Allen nor Schexnayder’s positions will be filled immediately, said Bellard.

Instead Bellard said he will immediately hire two public works employees. Another three employees will eventually be hired in order to improve efficiency in responding to issues involving parish roads, according to Bellard.

Read the full story, here