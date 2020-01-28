Breaking News
Powerful 7.7 earthquake hits between Cuba and Jamaica
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Two popular restaurants in Lafayette closing their doors

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Two popular restaurants in the Lafayette area are closing their doors.

Reggie’s Soul Food on South Pierce Street served its last meal more than a week ago and Avec Bacon on Johnston Street announced it would be shutting its doors on Sunday, February 2, 2020.

A sign on the door at Reggie’s reads: CLOSED, Moving on to next project!

The popular soul food eatery quickly gained attention in the area with its famous brisket, cornbread casserole, smothered chicken and burgers.

It had also become known for its celebrity sightings that included personal appearances by rap artist and reality tv stars Remy Ma and Papoose, and actors David and Tamela Mann. New Orleans recording artist and rapper Mia X was also known to stop by when in town.

Owner Chef Reggie said he was simply choosing to close one chapter and now focus solely on the catering side of the business.

“All of my focus will go into the catering side of the business.”

Avec Bacon will serve its final meal on Sunday, February 2. Dec. 10 and customers with gift certificates are encouraged to use them before then.

“I want to personally thank you all for your support and love these past two years, but it’s on to bigger and better things,” owner Paul Ayo said.

“So, while you may be sad we are closing, just know that there is more bacon, booze and experiments to come in the near future, including pop ups with the food you love.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Broken Clouds

Abbeville

60°F Broken Clouds Feels like 60°
Wind
9 mph E
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Periods of rain. Thunder possible. Low around 50F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
50°F Periods of rain. Thunder possible. Low around 50F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

58°F Overcast Feels like 58°
Wind
5 mph ESE
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Thunder possible. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
50°F Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Thunder possible. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Few Clouds

Opelousas

60°F Few Clouds Feels like 60°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Thunder possible. Low 52F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
50°F Cloudy with periods of rain. Thunder possible. Low 52F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Few Clouds

Breaux Bridge

60°F Few Clouds Feels like 60°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Thunder possible. Low 54F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
50°F Cloudy with periods of rain. Thunder possible. Low 54F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Broken Clouds

New Iberia

58°F Broken Clouds Feels like 58°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
53°F Cloudy with showers. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
4 mph E
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Sidebar

Trending Stories