Two people shot, killed outside late night business on N. University in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lafayette police are investigating a shooting late Sunday night that left two people dead outside a business on N. University Avenue.

Police say it happened around 10:48 p.m. in the 1800 block of N. University near I-10.

Police Spokesperson Cpl. Bridgette Dugas said officers responded to reports of a drive by shooting and on arrival found one person in the parking lot who was deceased.

A second person, according to Dugas, was transported to a local hospital and died.

She said officers have canvassed the neighborhood and are still putting the investigation together and are searching for the shooter or shooters responsible.

So far, the victims have not been identified.

If you have any information on this fatal shooting, call Lafayette Police or Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS.

Stay with KLFY on air and online as we will continue to follow this story overnight and on Passe Partout which starts at 4:30 a.m.