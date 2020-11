OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) A gunman opened fire inside a grocery store Tuesday in Opelousas wounding at least two people.

According to police, it happened just after 6 p.m. at the Cash Saver food store on Heather Drive.

Police say one of the victims has been transported to a local hospital.

The second victim, police say, they have no information on at this time.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with KLFY online for all the details.