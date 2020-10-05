Two people killed in St. Landry Parish crash

Church Point, La. (KLFY) – A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of US Hwy 190 and LA Hwy 752 in St. Landry Parish claimed two lives.

According to State Police, 78-year-old Ray Dulpechin and 64-year-old Paul Young of Church Point died in the crash that happened shortly after 9 a.m. Monday.

A preliminary investigation has revealed that a pickup truck driven by Duplechin entered the intersection in an attempt to cross over the eastbound lanes of travel of US 190 from Belleau Road onto LA 752.

As the Chevrolet entered the intersection, police said, it was struck by an eastbound pickup truck.

After the impact, both vehicles ran off the right side of the roadway before coming to rest, police said.

Duplechin, who was properly restrained, and his unrestrained passenger, suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash and were pronounced dead on scene.

The driver of the Ford was properly restrained and was not injured, police said.

Impairment is unknown as a factor at this time and toxicology reports are pending, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.