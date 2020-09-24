Two people injured in an overnight shooting in a New Iberia apartment complex

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Two people were shot just before midnight Wednesday night in an apartment complex in the 400 block of Pershing Street in New Iberia, police said.

One of the victims has been released and the other remained hospitalized as of Thursday evening, New Iberia Police Department Sgt. Daesha Hughes said.

Warrants have been issued for two suspects. Hunter Lowe is wanted on charges of aggravated second-degree battery and solicitation of a prostitute. Jerami Jackson Jr. is wanted for attempted first-degree murder.

The shooting remains under investigation, Hughes said.