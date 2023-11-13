BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) – Performance schools for Louisiana schools released on Monday with a few parishes around Acadiana among the top performers.

Louisiana Department of Education Superintendent Cade Brumley released scores in a virtual briefing with a presentation on statewide, school system and school results.

Officials said the school performance score now exceeds that of levels seen before the pandemic.

Vermilion and Cameron parishes were among the high-scoring school systems along with Zachary, West Feliciana, Ascension, DeSoto, Lincoln, Central, Plaquemines and Vernon.

All parishes around Acadiana improved, with the exception of Cameron that decreased slightly, but still maintained an “A” overall.

Acadiana Parishes Performance Scores

2022 Score 2023 Score Louisiana B – 77.1 B – 78.5 Lafayette Parish B – 84.8 B – 87.3 Acadia Parish B – 77.1 B – 81.2 Evangeline Parish C – 73.7 B – 78.3 Iberia Parish B – 77.7 B – 80.3 Jeff Davis Parish B – 85.9 B – 86.7 St. Mary Parish B – 80.2 B – 80.8 St. Martin Parish C – 68.2 C – 72.8 St. Landry Parish C – 70.6 C – 73.1 Vermilion Parish B – 89.2 A – 91.1 Allen Parish B – 84.5 B – 84.8 Calcasieu Parish B – 82.8 B – 86.1 Beauregard Parish B – 79.7 B – 83.2 Cameron Parish A – 94.7 A – 93.6

