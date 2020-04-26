Two Opelousas drivers killed in head-on crash on La. 182

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — Two Opelousas drivers were killed after a head-on crash near Annointing Drive in St. Landry Parish shortly before 10 p.m. last night (April 25).

A 2006 Chevy Suburban, driven by Ramando F. Royston, 43, of Opelousas, was headed southbound on La. 182, according to Louisiana State Police Troop I TFC Thomas Gossen. For unknown reasons, Royston crossed the center line and struck a 2009 Honda Accord driven by Brashley Renee Chambers, 20, of Opelousas.

Royston was restrained at the time of the crash, but Chambers was not, Gossen said. Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Landry Parish Coroner’s Office. Toxicology samples were taken from both drivers, and the results are pending. The crash remains under investigation.

