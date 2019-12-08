Live Now
Two of three Opelousas pedestrians killed in hit and run

Local
Hit and Run

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — Three pedestrians were struck in a hit and run crash Saturday on La. 749 with two of them sustaining fatal injuries at the scene, according to Louisiana State Police.

The crash happened shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 7, claiming the lives of Kizzy Greene, 42, and Angela Broussard, 41, both of Opelousas. The third victim was treated at the scene for minor injuries. It is unknown if any of the victims were intoxicated. Toxicology tests are pending.

Greene, Broussard, and a third pedestrian were standing in the northbound lane of La. 749 near Legion Lane when a motorist struck them and fled the scene.

State troopers urge pedestrians to maintain a heightened level of awareness while walking near the road. Simple precautions such as wearing reflective materials, avoiding distractions, and not walking too close to roadways could prevent most pedestrian-related crashes. The dangers of driving impaired and distracted can also contribute to tragedies such as these, and we ask all drivers to be vigilant behind the wheel.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to call Troop I at (337) 262-5880.

