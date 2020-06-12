Two of three construction phases nearly complete on I-10 between Lafayette and Basin

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Traveling on I-10, between Lafayette and the Atchafalaya Basin, has taken much longer to get from point A to point B.

Michael Deselle, with Department of Transportation and Development says, “It’s three separate projects, three separate contracts. So, the contractor will be required to, once the work is complete, to dress everything up and open that section to the public.”

I-10 has seen three phases on construction since 2017. Along the way, there have been some traffic jams and headaches, but DeSelle says two of the three phases are almost complete. Phase One, traveling west to east, from Lafayette to Breaux Bridge, is 90 percent complete and is scheduled to wrap up late October.



“Depending on the weather, the work that is left is on/off ramp, the shoulders, and asphalt paving is 85% complete,” Deselle said.



From Breaux Bridge to Henderson, Phase Two of construction has just begun and is not scheduled to be complete until 2023.



“That project just started this past March, not even 10% complete, so everything left needs to be done,” explains DeSelle.



Like Phase One, Phase Three from Henderson to the Atchafalaya Basin is nearly complete and is scheduled for a September completion.



“September 7th is the scheduled date. There’s asphalt, medium barrier walls that still need to be constructed,” says DeSelle.



DeSelle asks all drivers to be patient with the ongoing road work and travel safely when in construction zones.



“The overall intent from Lafayette to Atchafalaya Basin is to add more lanes to increase volumes that can travel on that route,” DeSelle continues.