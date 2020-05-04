Two new locations added to Lafayette Parish child mobile meal distribution

1  of  2
LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) Two new meal distribution sites have been added to the child meal distribution sites in Lafayette Parish.

The two new locations, one in Scott at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church and the another in Carencro at Pelican Park will begin distributions Tuesday, May 5.

At pick-up, seven days worth of meals are handed out via drive-thru pickup.

The six locations in Lafayette Parish with times are:

  • Jackie Boys & Girls Club – 1000 Marie Antoinette – 9:30 am to 10:30 am
  • Brown Park – 1234 E Pont Des Mouton Road – 10:00 am to 11:00 am
  • MLK Rec Center – 309 Cora Street – 11:30 am to 12:30 pm
  • St Thomas More High School – 450 E Farrel Road – 11:30 am to 12:30 p.m.
  • St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church – 1301 Old Spanish Trail – 1:30 pm to 2:30 pm
  • Pelican Park – 110 Softball Drive – 1:30 pm to 2:30 pm.

