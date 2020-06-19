Two New Iberia men wanted for Tuesday’s shooting on Mississippi St.

NEW IBERIA, La,. (KLFY) — New Iberia Police are searching for two suspects in a Mississippi St. shooting on Tuesday (June 16) that put a man in the hospital.

Bryson Johnson and Brendon Jeremiah Morton are both wanted for two counts of attempted first-degree murder, illegal discharge of a firearm, aggravated criminal damage and felon in possession of a firearm.

The shooting in question took place shortly after 11 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16 in the 900 block of Mississippi St.

Some previous reports stated that police were searching for Brenton Morton, the brother of Brendon Morton. Capt. John Babin with the New Iberia Police Department said those reports were incorrect, and Brenton Morton is not wanted in connection for any crimes.

Anyone with information on the whereabout of either man can contact Iberia Crime Stoppers at (337) 364-TIPS or the New Iberia Police Department at (337) 369-2306.