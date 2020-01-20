Two more suspects wanted for Jeanerette murder of 17-year-old father

JEANERETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Jeanerette Marshal’s Office is on the hunt for two more suspects from this past weekend’s (Jan. 17) murder of a 17-year-old.

George Bobb IV, 19, and McClellan Molo, 19, are both wanted for second-degree murder in the shooting death of Kendall Thompson, Jr., 17. The shooting took place near the intersection of Martin Luther King Dr. and Guiberteau St. in Jeanerette, according to Jeanerette Marshal Fernest “Pacman” Martin.

Two suspects are already in custody as of Jan. 18. Rondrick Grant, 21, was arrested on a charge of second-degree murder. Travlon Dauphine, 20, was arrested on a charge of accessory after the fact of second-degree murder.