Two men held on $1.5 million bonds in Lafayette for drug charges

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Two Meridian, Mississippi men were arrested and jailed in Lafayette this week each on a $1.5 million dollar bond.

35-year-old Derrick Jerome Harris and 36-year-old Rodriques Seals were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on one count each of distribution/ possession and possession with intent to distribute.

According to published reports, during the early morning hours of December 15, 2020, Lafayette Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling eastbound on Interstate 10 near mile maker 100 where a search yielded the recovery of approximately 15.5 pounds of MDMA tablets located in the trunk of the vehicle with an estimated street value at over $1 million dollars.

KLFY reached out to Lafayette Police who said they had “no comment” on this story.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar