Two men held on $1.5 million bonds in Lafayette for drug charges

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Two Meridian, Mississippi men were arrested and jailed in Lafayette this week each on a $1.5 million dollar bond.

35-year-old Derrick Jerome Harris and 36-year-old Rodriques Seals were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on one count each of distribution/ possession and possession with intent to distribute.

According to published reports, during the early morning hours of December 15, 2020, Lafayette Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling eastbound on Interstate 10 near mile maker 100 where a search yielded the recovery of approximately 15.5 pounds of MDMA tablets located in the trunk of the vehicle with an estimated street value at over $1 million dollars.

KLFY reached out to Lafayette Police who said they had “no comment” on this story.