Two men arrested following multiple robberies in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette police arrested two men following multiple robberies, according to Sr. Cpl. Matthew Benoit.

Officers responded to the Saint Street area on Friday around 5 p.m. after receiving reports of robberies that occurred within a short time span.

According to police, during their investigation, a male driver approached victims who were walking in the area and demanded personal items. The suspects fled the area.

Police were able to locate the vehicle that was allegedly used during the robberies. No injures were reported.

Police arrested Davontre Nathan, 20, of Lafayette. His bond was set at $45,000. Brandon Babineaux, 22, of Eunice was also arrested. His bond was set at $20,000. Both men were arrested on charges of one count of first-degree robbery and two counts of attempted first-degree robbery

They were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center. Babineaux has since bonded out.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Lafayette Police Department at (337) 291-8600