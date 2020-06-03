Business owners accused of beating man nearly unconscious over stolen property in Evangeline Parish

EVANGELINE PARISH, La. (KLFY)- A man suffered an eye injury after three men reportedly attacked him last Sunday over stolen property, a release from the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office says.

Deputies responding to a disturbance at the Blue Junction convenience store found a man who had been assaulted, the release states.

An initial investigation revealed that an ATV had been stolen from Flat Town Farm Supply in Ville Platte, and that a man identified as Michael N. Arvie was in possession and had stopped for gas at the store.

Prior to deputies arrival, the release states that three unidentified males who together owned the business arrived on scene to confront Arvie about the stolen ATV.

2 of the 3 men allegedly assaulted Arvie until he was nearly unconscious, the release says.

Arvie was examined at the scene and then transported to Opelousas General Hospital.

The suspects were identified as Terald Jude Vidrine, Ryan Vidrine, and Lance Vidrine, the release states.

Terald and Ryan Vidrine were both charged with 2nd degree battery, and surrendered to police Wednesday.

Arvie was charged with possession of stolen property and is still at large, the release states.