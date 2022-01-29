UPDATE, 1/29/22, 9:29 p.m.: According to Evangeline Parish Sheriff Charles Guillory, the uniformed Turkey Creek officer stopped at the convenience store after getting off duty. That’s when 911 received a call about the officer causing a disturbance.

3 Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s deputies arrived to the call and tried to talk to the officer. When the officer did not comply, the sheriff’s deputies detained him. The Turkey Creek officer was taken to a local hospital for a medical evaluation.

The incident is still under investigation.

ORIGINAL, 1/29/22, 7:49 p.m.: REDDELL, La. (KLFY) – An altercation happened between two law enforcement officers outside of a convenience store near Reddell.

According to Evangeline Parish Sheriff Charles Guillory, it happened Saturday evening around 6:00 p.m. at the Y-Not Stop convenience store near the corner of LA-10 and LA-13 in the Reddell area. An Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s deputy intervened in a situation with a Turkey Creek police officer. That led to an altercation between the deputy and the officer.

Sheriff Guillory says there is an active investigation and there could be possible charges against the Turkey Creek police officer.

This is a developing story and more information will be posted as it becomes available.