Two Lafayette senior centers slated to reopen this fall pending governor’s final approval

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) The Rose House and Green House are the two Lafayette Consolidated Government senior centers scheduled to tentatively reopen on June 1, 2021.

The LCG reports that programming and operations will be limited.

Lafayette’s parks and recreation acting director, Hollis Conway says medical information will be required for participants.

“All of our seniors will be required to fill out medical forms just like they’ve done every year in the past. Their doctor has to sign it before they can work out in our facilities,” Conway said.

Forms are available at all recreation centers and City-Parish Hall, or they can be printed from the LCG website at LafayetteLA.gov.

Outside the Green House Senior Center, Conway explains the safety measures LCG will take.

“We are going to make sure on our end that we have someone here to make sure this place stays sanitized and cleaned between any classes and operations of machines,” Hollis stated.

Conway explains temperature checks will be taken and questions will be asked about having any COVID symptoms.

“As of now, we’re still working. There’s a lot of time between now and June 1 but as of now I think they’re going to have to wear masks. There’s a good chance that might change between now and then,” Conway added.

The Activity Coordinator for the Council on Aging, Jo Charles says the well-being of many seniors depends on being active and interacting with others.

“My philosophy in life is that if you don’t move it, you’re going to lose it,” Charles explained.

The Parks and Recreation Department has created a potential class schedule; however, public input is needed.

Seniors are asked to contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (337) 291-8374 to advise which classes they are interested in.