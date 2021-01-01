Two killed in New Year’s Day crash in St. Landry Parish

St. Landry Parish, La. (KLFY) A single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 35 near Mandy Road in St. Landry Parish claimed the lives of two men from Acadiana.

According to State Police, 21-year-old Garrett Allen Deshotel of Branch and 22-year-old Trey Steven Deslatte (aka Trey Lane Hebert) of Church Point were killed at 4:30 Friday morning while traveling in a Corvette that ran off the road and overturned.

Troopers have determined that both of the men were unrestrained at the time of the crash.

Police say Deshotel was located in the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deslatte, police say, was ejected from the vehicle and transported to a local hospital in critical condition but, ultimately, succumbed to his injuries.

Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash, police say, and impairment is unknown.

Standard toxicology samples were obtained for analysis and investigators are working to determine which of two men were driving at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.