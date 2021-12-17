Two killed in crash on I-49 South near mile marker 40

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Two people died in a crash on I-49 Southbound near mile marker 40 at the St. Landry Parish line Friday night, and multiple people were severely injured, according to Louisiana State Police (LSP).

A vehicle that was traveling the wrong way on the interstate caused the crash, LSP Trooper Thomas Gossen said.

Southbound lanes are closed at this time. Traffic is being re-routed at exit 46 to La Hwy 106.

Drivers are urged to be cautious and drive alternate routes if possible.

No further information is available at this time, but we will continue to update this story as more details are released.

Visit 511la.org for traffic information and alternate routes.