LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Two juveniles have been arrested and face first-degree murder charges in the shooting deaths of two men on Voorhies Street on Nov. 13, authorities said.

The victims were identified as Curley Domingue, 18, and Diontrell Castille, 18, both of Lafayette. The juvenile suspects have not been identified.

Police say the overnight shooting happened in the 700 block of Voorhies Street. We will provide new information on this investigation as it becomes available.