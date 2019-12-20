Live Now
Two Jennings men sentenced in federal court on meth charges

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) — Two Jennings men will serve time after they were sentenced in federal court on unrelated charges, according to U.S. Attorney David Joseph.

The first of the two men, Eric Lawaun Alexander, 38, of Jennings, was sentenced to six-and-a-half years in prison for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon. After release, Alexander will serve a three-year term of court supervision.

On Dec. 2, 2018, Alexander’s vehicle was stopped for a traffic violation by Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s deputies. Alexander attempted to flee from officers but was caught and had his vehicle searched. Officers found at loaded Glock 21 under the driver’s seat and 26.29 grams of meth in the center console

Alexander pleaded guilty on Sept. 10, 2019 and was sentenced Tuesday (Dec. 17). He has prior convictions in the 31st Judicial District Court for drug charges.

The second of the two men, Ronnie Prudhomme, 30, of Jennings, was sentenced to 13 years and four months (160 months) for possession of meth with intent to distribute. Upon his release, he will also serve four years supervised release.

On Jan. 28, 2019, Prudhomme’s vehicle was stopped for a traffic violation on I-10. Prudhomme attempted to flee, leading to a pursuit and eventual arrest. During the pursuit, Prudhomme dumped large amounts of plastic bags out of his vehicle. He eventually stopped after seeing State Police and Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s officers along the roadway.

A search of his vehicle produced over 176 grams of pure meth, 176 grams of Alprazolam and $110,981. Prudhomme had over $3,000 in his pockets, $8,000 in a bag under his seat and over $99,000 in a bag behind the driver’s seat.

Prudhomme pleaded guilty on Sept. 10, 2019.

