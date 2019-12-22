Live Now
Two Jennings men face federal prison time for methamphetamine and firearms charges

Two men from Jennings were sentenced in federal court on charges related to drugs and firearms.

United States Attorney for the Western District of Louisiana David C. Joseph, announced that 38-year-old Eric Lawaun Alexander of Jennings was sentenced to six-and-a-half years in prison for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon.

Alexander, who pleaded guilty to the charges on September 10, 2019. was also sentenced to a three-year term of court supervision after he is released from federal prison.

According to information presented to the court, on December 2, 2018, a Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s deputy stopped Eric Alexander’s vehicle for a traffic violation. During the stop, Alexander attempted to flee from law enforcement, but was apprehended and consented to a search of his vehicle.

Officers found a loaded Glock 21 underneath the driver’s seat and 26.29 grams of methamphetamine in the center console.

Alexander has prior felony convictions in the 31st Judicial District Court in Jennings for possession of Alprazolam, distribution of crack cocaine, and possession of cocaine.

Additionally, 30-year-old Ronnie E. Prudhomme of Jennings was sentenced by U.S. District Judge James D. Cain Jr., to 160 months (13 years, 4 months) in prison followed by four years of supervised release for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

He pled guilty on September 10, 2019, court documents state.

According to information presented to the court, on January 28, 2019, a Louisiana State Police trooper initiated a traffic stop on Ronnie Prudhomme’s vehicle after observing a traffic violation on I-10.  

After the traffic stop was initiated, the defendant attempted to flee, which led to a vehicular pursuit and eventual arrest of Prudhomme.

During the pursuit, the trooper observed Prudhomme dumping large amounts of a substance out of plastic bags onto the highway.

When Prudhomme reached an intersection, he brought his vehicle to a stop after seeing State Police troopers and Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office units positioned along the roadway.

During a search of the vehicle, officers found 176.2 grams of pure methamphetamine, 176 grams of Alprazolam, and $110,981 in U.S. currency.

Prudhomme was in possession of $3,021 in his pockets, $8,000 inside a leather zipper bag under the driver’s seat, and $99,960 in a leather bag on the rear seat behind the driver’s seat. 

Homeland Security Investigations, Louisiana State Police and Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel J. McCoy prosecuted the case.

