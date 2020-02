LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) -- The Lafayette Police Department (LPD) is reporting 2019 crime stats as being the lowest the city has seen in since 2013, though homicides saw a sharp increase and burglaries saw a modest increase.

The Uniform Crime Reporting statistics released by the LPD state that homicides are up 55% over 2018 (an increase from 9 homicides to 14). The only other crime statistic to see an increase over 2018 was burglaries, which increased by 1%.