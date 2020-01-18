Live Now
Two Jeanerette men arrested in Friday night murder of a 17-year-old father

Local
JEANERETTE, La. (KLFY) — Two men were arrested overnight in the Friday night (Jan. 17) shooting murder of a 17-year-old here.

Rondrick Grant, 21, was arrested on a charge of second-degree murder. Travlon Dauphine, 20, was arrested on a charge of accessory after the fact of second-degree murder.

The victim, 17-year-old Kendall Thompson, Jr., leaves behind one son. He was shot near the intersection of Martin Luther King Drive and Guiberteau Street.

Jeanerette City Marshal Fernest “Pacman” Martin said more arrests are pending in the case, which remains under investigation.

