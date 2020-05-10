Two injured in shooting on Townhome Drive in Eunice

EUNICE, La. (KLFY) — For the second time in a week, shots were fired at a home on Townhome Drive in Eunice, but this time police report two were injured and one remains hospitalized.

Eunice Police Chief Randy Fontenot said officers were called out to the home at around 11 p.m. Saturday night (May 9).

“This house has been the target of shootings going back to last year, the subject of a search warrant resulting in arrests and the scene of various other activities,” said Fontenot.

The first victim was Damarquis “KK” Robinson, 27, of Eunice, who was taken to the hospital by family and remains hospitalized, according to Fontenot. The second victim, Brandon Ndubueze, 21, of Eunice, was found in a wooded area by police a couple of hours into their investigation. Ndubueze has since been released from the hospital and is being held in the Eunice City Jail.

On Sunday, May 3, Dustin “Goldmouth” Johnson was arrested for shooting at the same house, though no one was injured.