Two indicted for January home invasion first-degree murder

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A Lafayette Parish grand jury indicted two men in the January home invasion murder of Shenard Simmons, 33, in Duson.

A true bill was returned against Donta Demonie Francis, 36, of Scott and Korel Francis, 18, of Lafayette. Both were arrested on Feb. 14 of this year and have been indicted on first-degree murder, aggravated burglary and armed robbery.

The two men allegedly entered a home on Bopamo Lane in Duson belonging to Simmons and Caylen Willis. During the Jan. 27 burglary, Simmons was shot and killed. Willis was not injured.