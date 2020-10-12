Two fronts coming in this week, stronger front coming in for the weekend

Hot temperatures will be in the forecast for today with highs climbing into the upper 80s under mostly sunny skies.



The good news is this heat will not last too much longer. In fact, by tomorrow morning, cooler and drier air will be working into the area. The first of two fronts comes in overnight tonight. Behind it, cooler and drier air filters into the area for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Highs will favor the lower 80s Wednesday and Thursday, while overnight lows/morning starts could push down into the upper 50s Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday morning.

The second, stronger, front comes in on Friday. This front could be the strongest we’ve seen yet and could bring us some of the coolest temperatures we’ve seen thus far this early Fall season. The GFS model, which is the most aggressive with this front, shows highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s Friday and Saturday, with a morning start in the upper 40s Saturday morning!







Although it may not get THAT chilly, highs could be in the lower 70s Friday and Saturday, with morning starts in the lower 50s Saturday and Sunday morning. This gives us something to look forward to, with this cool air arriving just in time for the weekend!