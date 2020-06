LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) In Lafayette, free COVID-19 drive-thru testing will be available Wednesday, June 10 and Thursday, June 11.

Super One Foods on West Willow Street will have a testing center set up from 8 to 11 a.m. Wednesday.

On Thursday, a testing site will be set up at the office of Dr. Patrick Moore on Alcide Domingue Drive from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m.

To be tested, you must have your state ID or drivers license and wear a mask.

The testing is free to everyone 16 and over.