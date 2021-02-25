Two family pets die in camper fire

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- A fire destroyed a couple’s camper and killed two dogs at 105 Bourque Road in rural Lafayette Parish Thursday morning.

At about 9 a.m. firefighters were called to the scene where the found the camper fully involved.

The home owner told firefighters her two dogs were still inside. Unfortunately, by the time fire crews reached the pets, both had died, LFD spokesman Alton Trahan saod. The camper sustained heavy fire damage. Two of their vehicles were damaged by the intense heat.

The fire was reported by a passerby after noticing smoke in the area. The woman inside was asleep when she began having trouble breathing. She awoke to a room full of smoke. She exited the camper and discovered the fire in a storage compartment under the camper. The occupant attempted to save her two dogs, but neither would exit the camper. She was assessed on the scene by Acadian Ambulance for smoke inhalation.

The couple lost everything in the fire.

Lafayette fire investigators determined an electrical failure in the storage compartment under the front of the camper caused the fire, Trahan said.