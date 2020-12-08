Mother, son die in St. Martinville house fire

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) Two people died following an early morning house fire in St. Martinville.

According to the State Fire Marshal’s Office, it happened around 6:30 a.m. when firefighters responded to a home in the 1000 block of A Sam Road.

Firefighters found the victims, one in the living room and the other in a bedroom, the SFM said.

Their manner of death is still pending.

The victims are believed to be the 89-year-old homeowner and her 70-year-old son, the SFM said.

Following an assessment of the scene, deputies determined the fire originated in one of the home’s bedrooms and say that at this time deputies cannot rule out the possibility of unsafe heating practices involving a space heater as a possible contributing factor.