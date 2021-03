MORGAN CITY, La. (KLFY) Two people were killed and multiple others injured in a three vehicle crash just after midnight Sunday on Highway 90 in Morgan City.

According to police, it happened at approximately 12:42 am in the eastbound lanes of US 90 near the Martin Luther King Dr. exit.

Police say two drivers were killed and several passengers along with a third driver were transported to the hospital.

So far, no names have been released and the cause is under investigation.