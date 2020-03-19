Two confirmed coronavirus cases in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) There are two cases of positive novel coronavirus in Lafayette, city and health officials announced late Wednesday.

“We all knew this moment was coming,” Mayor-President Josh Guillory said.

The news of the new cases in Lafayette comes just hours after state public health officials reported that the statewide total had grown to 280 cases and 7 deaths.

Dr. Tina Stefanski, regional medial director for the Office of Public Health in Acadiana, said both patients are Lafayette Parish residents.

She added that both will be quarantined indefinitely while they battle the virus as health officials aim to minimize the potential for exposure to the public.