PINEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Officials with Cleco said customer service centers in Crowley and Opelousas will be closed today due to storm damage from Hurricane Delta.

As of 8 a.m. this morning, the company also reported that it had restored power to 102,442 customers (77 percent) out of the more than 132,000 who lost power during the storm.

Below are the remaining outages as of 8 a.m.