Two children reported missing in New Iberia

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – The New Iberia Police Department is looking for two children, reported missing.

12-year-old, Char’les Griffin and 13-year-old, Kyzuan Simon are not believed to be in any danger.

Char’les Griffin was last seen wearing a blue Anderson Middle School (AMS) hooded sweatshirt with khaki pants and her hairstyle is in braids. Kyzuan Simon was last seen wearing a pink “Trix” shirt.

If anyone locates either one of the children, you should call New Iberia Police at 337-369-2306. Police warn that anyone caught harboring the children, could possibly face criminal charges.