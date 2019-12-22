Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Remarkable Women banner

Two charged after man killed during botched robbery attempt in Iberia Parish

Local
Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE: Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives have made two arrest in connection with a Saturday night homicide on Cotton Street. 

Detectives have arrested 23-year-old Tyler Bourque and 50-year-old Ronald Bourque. 

Both were booked into the Iberia Parish Jail on charges of attempted robbery and first degree murder. 

Detectives say they believe the victim was killed during a botched robbery attempt.

More arrest are anticipated, detectives said.

The identity of the victim, so far, has not been released.

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — One man is dead in a Saturday night (Dec. 21) shooting in New Iberia, according to officials.

The shooting occurred in the 100 block of Cotton Street shortly before 10 p.m.

A 26-year-old male was found with multiple gunshot wounds. He later died at a local hospital.

The victim’s identity has not been released pending notification of kin.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 369-3711 or Iberia Parish Crime Stoppers at (337) 364-TIPS.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

55°F Overcast Feels like 55°
Wind
8 mph NW
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
44°F Partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Broken Clouds

Crowley

54°F Broken Clouds Feels like 54°
Wind
7 mph NW
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
44°F Partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
9 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

52°F Overcast Feels like 52°
Wind
6 mph NNW
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Chance of a shower or two during the evening, followed by partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 46F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
44°F Chance of a shower or two during the evening, followed by partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 46F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
11 mph NNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Broken Clouds

Breaux Bridge

54°F Broken Clouds Feels like 54°
Wind
9 mph NNW
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few showers this evening with mostly cloudy conditions overnight. Low 48F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
44°F A few showers this evening with mostly cloudy conditions overnight. Low 48F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
11 mph NW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Scattered Clouds

New Iberia

54°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 54°
Wind
10 mph NNW
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers in the evening becoming more intermittent overnight. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
49°F Rain showers in the evening becoming more intermittent overnight. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
10 mph NNW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories