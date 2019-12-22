Two charged after man killed during botched robbery attempt in Iberia Parish

UPDATE: Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives have made two arrest in connection with a Saturday night homicide on Cotton Street.

Detectives have arrested 23-year-old Tyler Bourque and 50-year-old Ronald Bourque.

Both were booked into the Iberia Parish Jail on charges of attempted robbery and first degree murder.

Detectives say they believe the victim was killed during a botched robbery attempt.

More arrest are anticipated, detectives said.

The identity of the victim, so far, has not been released.

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — One man is dead in a Saturday night (Dec. 21) shooting in New Iberia, according to officials.

The shooting occurred in the 100 block of Cotton Street shortly before 10 p.m.

A 26-year-old male was found with multiple gunshot wounds. He later died at a local hospital.

The victim’s identity has not been released pending notification of kin.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 369-3711 or Iberia Parish Crime Stoppers at (337) 364-TIPS.