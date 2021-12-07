Two Calcasieu Parish men sentenced for possession of illegal firearms

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Two Calcasieu Parish men were sentenced to prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release after pleading guilty for possession of illegal firearms and ammunition.

Kevin Joseph Lejeune, 31, of Westlake pleaded guilty in June of this year. He was sentenced to 57 months in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release. According to court documents, the charge stemmed from a disturbance complaint that the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to in July of 2020. An investigation and surveillance video showed Lejeune firing a pistol. Search warrants allowed deputies to search his vehicle where they found a loaded pistol. He later admitted to police he fired the weapon.

Rickey A. Edmonds, 48, of Lake Charles was sentenced to 24 months in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release. According to Lake Charles Police, in February of 2020, Edmonds was found on the porch of a residence where they were responding to a disturbance complaint. Officers noticed a gun near Edmonds when he admitted that the gun belonged to him, as well as ammo found in his pants pocket.

Both men had previous felony convictions and were not allowed to possess any firearm or ammunition.