Two Breaux Bridge men accused of stealing golf carts

ST.MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY) Two Breaux Bridge men are accused of stealing golf carts from a home in the 1400 block of Mills Hwy. in Breaux Bridge.

The men were observed on surveillance footage stealing two golf carts from a resident, the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s office said.

Following an investigation, 27-year-old Timothy Wayne Dupuis of Breaux Bridge was arrested and charged with 1 Count-Simple Burglary and 1 Count-Possession of Schedule I C.D.S. (Marijuana)

27-year-old Leroy James Batiste Breaux Bridge was also charged with 1 Count- Illegal Possession of Stolen Things and 1 Count-Possession of Schedule IV C.D.S. (Alprazolam)

Both were booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center on the above charges with no bonds.