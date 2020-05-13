Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Important COVID-19 information

Acadiana Adapts

Q&A: Here’s how your federal coronavirus relief check will work

Frontline Heroes

Two Breaux Bridge men accused of stealing golf carts

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office_1521472297100.jpg.jpg

ST.MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY) Two Breaux Bridge men are accused of stealing golf carts from a home in the 1400 block of Mills Hwy. in Breaux Bridge.

The men were observed on surveillance footage stealing two golf carts from a resident, the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s office said.

Following an investigation, 27-year-old Timothy Wayne Dupuis of Breaux Bridge was arrested and charged with 1 Count-Simple Burglary and 1 Count-Possession of Schedule I C.D.S. (Marijuana)

27-year-old Leroy James Batiste Breaux Bridge was also charged with 1 Count- Illegal Possession of Stolen Things and 1 Count-Possession of Schedule IV C.D.S. (Alprazolam)

Both were booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center on the above charges with no bonds.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Sidebar